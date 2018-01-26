US Olympic Committee scrutinized for handling of abuse

The United States Olympic Committee publicly apologized to gymnasts who were sexually assaulted by former team doctor Larry Nassar. But the governing body's words, published in an open letter on their website, may be too little too late for some victims.

Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun wrote in the letter that he wanted to, "tell all of Nassar's victims and survivors, directly, how incredibly sorry we are."

"We are sorry for the pain caused by this terrible man, and sorry that you weren't afforded a safe opportunity to pursue your sports dreams. The Olympic family is among those that have failed you," Blackmun wrote.

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Nassar victim Aly Raisman has publicly criticized the USOC and called for an independent investigation into the Colorado Springs-based governing body.

"We need to hold these organizations accountable; USA Gymnastics, United States Olympic Committee, MSU, they need an independent investigation," Raisman said in an interview with NBC's Hota Kotb.

"We have to get to the bottom of how this disaster happened, if we don't figure out how it did, we can't be confident that it can't happen again," Raisman said.

She posted a statement on Twitter Monday specifically criticizing the USOC's initial response to the reports of sexual abuse when they were published by the Indy Star in August of 2016.

"The next day, the USOC said they wouldn't investigate (and even praised USAG's work in the area of sexual abuse)," Raisman wrote.

Former federal prosecutor Deborah Daniels was appointed in November of 2016 as an independent investigator to look into the way USA Gymnastics handled complaints of sexual misconduct. Blackmun's letter calls for a culture change that embraces recommendations from her report.

Blackmun wrote a second letter Thursday directly to USA Gymnastics which calls for the resignation of all board members by next Wednesday and the seating of an interim board by the end of February.

USAG board chair Paul Parilla, vice chair Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley have already resigned and the group said in a statement Thursday that it "completely embraces the requirements" outlined in Blackmun's letter.

However, an editorial published in the New York Times today suggests the Nassar scandal could ultimately force Blackmun to resign as well. Author Jere Longman notes that New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen has called for Congressional investigations into the USOC and USAG.

Blackmun is unavailable for interviews due to a medical issue. USOC Communications Director Mark Jones told News 5 that he will not give interviews about the Nassar scandal, but provided our newsroom with copies of the two previously released letters.