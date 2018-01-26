Quantcast

US Olympic Committee scrutinized for handling of abuse - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

US Olympic Committee scrutinized for handling of abuse

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The United States Olympic Committee publicly apologized to gymnasts who were sexually assaulted by former team doctor Larry Nassar. But the governing body's words, published in an open letter on their website, may be too little too late for some victims.

Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun wrote in the letter that he wanted to, "tell all of Nassar's victims and survivors, directly, how incredibly sorry we are."

"We are sorry for the pain caused by this terrible man, and sorry that you weren't afforded a safe opportunity to pursue your sports dreams. The Olympic family is among those that have failed you," Blackmun wrote.

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Nassar victim Aly Raisman has publicly criticized the USOC and called for an independent investigation into the Colorado Springs-based governing body. 

"We need to hold these organizations accountable; USA Gymnastics, United States Olympic Committee, MSU, they need an independent investigation," Raisman said in an interview with NBC's Hota Kotb. 

"We have to get to the bottom of how this disaster happened, if we don't figure out how it did, we can't be confident that it can't happen again," Raisman said.

She posted a statement on Twitter Monday specifically criticizing the USOC's initial response to the reports of sexual abuse when they were published by the Indy Star in August of 2016.

"The next day, the USOC said they wouldn't investigate (and even praised USAG's work in the area of sexual abuse)," Raisman wrote. 

Former federal prosecutor Deborah Daniels was appointed in November of 2016 as an independent investigator to look into the way USA Gymnastics handled complaints of sexual misconduct. Blackmun's letter calls for a culture change that embraces recommendations from her report.

Blackmun wrote a second letter Thursday directly to USA Gymnastics which calls for the resignation of all board members by next Wednesday and the seating of an interim board by the end of February. 

USAG board chair Paul Parilla, vice chair Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley have already resigned and the group said in a statement Thursday that it "completely embraces the requirements" outlined in Blackmun's letter.

However, an editorial published in the New York Times today suggests the Nassar scandal could ultimately force Blackmun to resign as well. Author Jere Longman notes that New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen has called for Congressional investigations into the USOC and USAG.

Blackmun is unavailable for interviews due to a medical issue. USOC Communications Director Mark Jones told News 5 that he will not give interviews about the Nassar scandal, but provided our newsroom with copies of the two previously released letters.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • City fails to notify taxpayers it spent nearly $1M defending discrimination lawsuit in addition to $2.5M settlement

    City fails to notify taxpayers it spent nearly $1M defending discrimination lawsuit in addition to $2.5M settlement

    Friday, January 26 2018 6:42 AM EST2018-01-26 11:42:43 GMT

    The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department.  On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women.  The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...

    The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department.  On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women.  The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...

  • CSPD search for robbery suspects near Academy and Woodmen

    CSPD search for robbery suspects near Academy and Woodmen

    Friday, January 26 2018 8:47 AM EST2018-01-26 13:47:41 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen. 

    Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen. 

  • Lawmakers who voted "no" to criminalize squatting change their minds

    Lawmakers who voted "no" to criminalize squatting change their minds

    Thursday, January 25 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-01-26 01:58:48 GMT
    Sen. Dan KaganSen. Dan Kagan

    Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.  This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations.  It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no".  Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...

    Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.  This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations.  It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no".  Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?