Renegade Snow Showers as Cold Front pushes through

A cold front, more vigorous than anticipated, is racing across the State. Temps are dropping with it's passage, and winds are kicking up to 40 mph in gusts, which causes the snow showers to fly sideways, and briefly reduces visibility.

The likely reason for this activity, is a combination of upper level (jet stream) energy, greater than anticipated...plus a tremendous "lapse rate", which, simply put...is how quickly temperatures fall off with increasing height above ground surface. The steep lapse rate makes the local atmosphere, "unstable", meaning that a parcel of air...once beginning to rise a few feet...will be induced into continuing to rise, and rise quicker the higher it gets...becoming a circular process.

The bottom line with all of this, is that the hour surrounding passage of this cold front (late morning Springs, early afternoon Pueblo and Front Range), you will get a window of sideways snow with gusty winds and falling temps. Once the atmosphere stabilizes a little bit behind the front (after Noon-2pm), winds will decrease a bit, snow is done, and temps will bump back up several degrees again.