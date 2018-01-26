Suspect in Adams County deputy's death to appear in court

The suspected gunman in the death of Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm is scheduled to appear in court today. The Adams County Sheriff refused to release the suspected gunman's name or photo Thursday.



According to court records, though, 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing is being held in the county jail on suspicion of homicide of a peace officer and second-degree burglary. It's not clear if he has an attorney.



The sheriff's office has said Deputy Heath Gumm was shot after deputies were called to an "assault in progress."

The Sheriff's Office has also said that two other people were being sought in connection with the call that originally brought deputies to the scene of the shooting, but they have been located, contacted, and released.

The Sheriff has stressed that they are not looking for any other suspects associated with the shooting of Deputy Gumm.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

