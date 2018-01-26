Deadline set for filing charges against man accused of killing Adams Co deputy

DENVER (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Colorado sheriff's deputy (all times local):

3 p.m.

A judge in Colorado told prosecutors they have until Wednesday to decide whether to file charges against a 22-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a deputy.

Adams County's Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said during a brief hearing Friday that he had to "set aside personal emotions" and do his job in the case.

District Attorney Dave Young would not comment on whether his office will seek the death penalty against suspect Dreion Martise Dearing. Young said it's too early in the investigation to discuss potential penalties.

Court records show Dearing is being held in the county jail.

He entered the courtroom with his hands cuffed in front of his body and a chain wrapped around his waist. His attorney declined comment.

___

11 a.m.

A Colorado sheriff's office says two people who were nearby at the time of a shooting that killed a deputy have been interviewed by investigators.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office released the update on Friday on Twitter. The statement did not name the two men but says they were interviewed Thursday.

The statement says the men are not in custody. Authorities did not release further details about the interviews.

Court records show 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing is being held in the county jail on suspicion of homicide of a peace officer.

The sheriff's office says police are not searching for anyone else associated with Wednesday night's shooting of Deputy Heath Gumm.

The sheriff's office has said a suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting did not release his name or photo.

___

12:02 a.m.

A suspect in the killing of a Colorado sheriff's deputy is scheduled to appear in court as police continue searching for two other men who were nearby at the time of the shooting.

The Adams County Sheriff refused to release the suspect's name or photo Thursday.

According to court records, though, 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing is being held in the county jail on suspicion of homicide of a peace officer and second-degree burglary. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

Dearing is expected to make a first court appearance Friday.

The sheriff's office has said Deputy Heath Gumm was shot after deputies were called to an "assault in progress."

