Trump: Mueller firing attempt is "fake news"

NBC News has confirmed President Trump ordered Robert Mueller fired last June when he learned the Russia investigation widened to obstruction of justice, but later backed off when his White House counsel threatened to resign rather than carry out the order.
The president, currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, decried the New York Times article that broke the story as "fake news."
The president's lawyer responded by stating "We decline to comment out of respect for the office of the special counsel and its process."
This comes on the heels of the president saying publicly he would go under oath and answer the special counsel's questions regarding his campaign's alleged contacts with Russia during the 2016 campaign.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen.
The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department. On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women. The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...
Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters. This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations. It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no". Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...
Thousands of motorcycle riders from across America gather in Woodland Park each summer for a ride in honor of military men and women who've gone missing in action or were taken as prisoners of war. But that POW/MIA Recognition Ride was nearly interrupted this year by a disagreement over money.
