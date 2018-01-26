Quantcast

Trump: Mueller firing attempt is "fake news" - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Trump: Mueller firing attempt is "fake news"

Posted: Updated:
NBC NEWS -

NBC News has confirmed President Trump ordered Robert Mueller fired last June when he learned the Russia investigation widened to obstruction of justice, but later backed off when his White House counsel threatened to resign rather than carry out the order.

The president, currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, decried the New York Times article that broke the story as "fake news."

The president's lawyer responded by stating "We decline to comment out of respect for the office of the special counsel and its process."

This comes on the heels of the president saying publicly he would go under oath and answer the special counsel's questions regarding his campaign's alleged contacts with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2ncKDXA

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSPD search for robbery suspects near Academy and Woodmen

    CSPD search for robbery suspects near Academy and Woodmen

    Friday, January 26 2018 8:47 AM EST2018-01-26 13:47:41 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen. 

    Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen. 

  • City fails to notify taxpayers it spent nearly $1M defending discrimination lawsuit in addition to $2.5M settlement

    City fails to notify taxpayers it spent nearly $1M defending discrimination lawsuit in addition to $2.5M settlement

    Friday, January 26 2018 6:42 AM EST2018-01-26 11:42:43 GMT

    The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department.  On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women.  The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...

    The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department.  On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women.  The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...

  • Lawmakers who voted "no" to criminalize squatting change their minds

    Lawmakers who voted "no" to criminalize squatting change their minds

    Thursday, January 25 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-01-26 01:58:48 GMT
    Sen. Dan KaganSen. Dan Kagan

    Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.  This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations.  It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no".  Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...

    Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.  This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations.  It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no".  Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?