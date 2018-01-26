Quantcast

Your Healthy Family: Want to lose weight? There's apps for that

According to obesity medicine specialists, logging what you eat through apps is a great option for getting and staying trim!

It's become easier than ever to eat less, burn more calories and watch the pounds fall off because of weight loss apps that can be right at your fingertips on your smartphone or tablet.

Dr. Deborah Horn is an obesity medicine specialist UT Health, who says logging what you eat through apps is a great option for getting and staying trim.  "In fact the weight watchers app is pretty nice. Patients really like it."

One down side of the Weight Watchers app is that it only calculates in points.  If you'd prefer calories, Dr. Horn recommends the app My Fitness Pal.  The big bonus with My Fitness Pal is that you can also monitor macronutrients including: cholesterol, iron, sugar, protein

Dr. Horn says, "Typically My Fitness Pal is a great app for logging nutrition.  It's got a really broad database, you can search it, if you've used it before you know that it memorizes your meals so it becomes easier and faster every time you use it.  It's really only alcohol where I find that it falls down."

Dr. Horn adds while you may find alcohol suggestions in the database, it's generally not registering sugar alcohol correctly.  "It will often tell you that it's between 5 and 10 grams of carbohydrates but really it's closer to 30 or 40 when you count the sugar alcohols."

If that seems too complicated, there is one app called Lose It that claims you can take a picture of your food and the app can guess the nutrition facts.  The camera option isn't always spot on and Dr. Horn says the technology is still new with room for improvement.  "Those aren't as commonly used yet but they're coming."

So if your looking for a new tool in your weight loss mission, try an app.

