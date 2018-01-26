Major marijuana grow destroyed in Olney Springs

Members of the Crowley County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a house in the 3400 block of Lane 7, in Olney Springs.
According to Crowley County Undersheriff Terry Reeves, the residence had been under observation for quite a while. He said that during a routine patrol of the area on Jan. 25, deputies smelled the odor of marijuana and a warrant was issued.
Upon entering the residence, law enforcement said they found a "massive marijuana grow." Officers confiscated a large number of plants from the main floor of the house, as well as plants from four separate rooms in the basement. Many of the plants were reportedly over six feet in height.
Officers worked into the night collecting evidence and destroying plants. This is the third major drug bust by CCSO in recent months.
No final numbers were available as to number of plants or street value.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen.
Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters. This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations. It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no". Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...
Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters. This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations. It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no". Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...
The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department. On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women. The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...
The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department. On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women. The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...
Thousands of motorcycle riders from across America gather in Woodland Park each summer for a ride in honor of military men and women who've gone missing in action or were taken as prisoners of war. But that POW/MIA Recognition Ride was nearly interrupted this year by a disagreement over money.
Thousands of motorcycle riders from across America gather in Woodland Park each summer for a ride in honor of military men and women who've gone missing in action or were taken as prisoners of war. But that POW/MIA Recognition Ride was nearly interrupted this year by a disagreement over money.