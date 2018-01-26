Quantcast

Major marijuana grow destroyed in Olney Springs

Written By Tyler Dumas
CROWLEY COUNTY -

Members of the Crowley County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a house in the 3400 block of Lane 7, in Olney Springs.

According to Crowley County Undersheriff Terry Reeves, the residence had been under observation for quite a while. He said that during a routine patrol of the area on Jan. 25, deputies smelled the odor of marijuana and a warrant was issued.

Upon entering the residence, law enforcement said they found a "massive marijuana grow." Officers confiscated a large number of plants from the main floor of the house, as well as plants from four separate rooms in the basement. Many of the plants were reportedly over six feet in height.

Officers worked into the night collecting evidence and destroying plants. This is the third major drug bust by CCSO in recent months. 

No final numbers were available as to number of plants or street value.

