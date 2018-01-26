Weather Alert Day: Strong Winds Elevating Fire Danger With Cooler Temperatures

Red Flag Warnings are back in most of the viewing area today and set to expire by 5pm tonight. Winds speeds and dry air will combine to highly elevate our fire danger meaning any accidental spark could ignite and spread a fire easily.

Strong Winds Today:

Wind speeds today will probably be the biggest driver of your weather impacts. The winds will keep us cooler through the afternoon and be a pretty decent bother if you're working or walking around outside. Speeds are expected to really ramp up after 9am today and stay strong through 4pm. We'll see gusts through the region over 30 mph with higher gusts over 70 mph through a few mountain passes such as La Veta Pass. This down slope wind will actually try to keep things mild along the Pikes Peak region, but cooler air running into the state will still work again that wind to keep us cooler than yesterday.

Friday Forecast:

Highs in the Springs will hit the mid 40s through the early afternoon and then steady off and fall into the evening. Pueblo will likely be able to grab temperatures closer to the low 50s through the mid afternoon, but like the Springs, Pueblo will also cool quickly into the evening. Lows tonight will be COLD as the winds die off, allowing temps to fall into the mid to low teens through the area.

Weekend Forecast:

The weekend looks pretty standard for January and ends better than it starts! Saturday we'll see lighter winds through the area but cool air will remain in place with highs int he mid 40s across the Springs and right near 50 in Pueblo. Sunday will be the best day to be outside, whether you want to climb the incline or just get some yard work done, it should feel very nice outside with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the 50s.