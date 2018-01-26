CSPD search for robbery suspects near Academy and Woodmen

UPDATE: Police have called off the active search for the suspect. They have the suspects vehicle and are searching it for clues. Police said they are no longer asking that people stay inside. No further information is available at this time. We will update this story once new information is made available.

NEWS 5 ALERT: At least one robbery suspect is on the run in Colorado Springs this morning. Here's a look at the stolen vehicle the suspect took off in. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/8BnBQHxZyE — Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) January 26, 2018

Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen.

Police said the suspect ran to the complex after leading police on a chase and ditching the car they were driving. They said it is unclear at this time if the suspect is armed.

The victim reported that they were robbed by two people at the Loaf n Jug on North Academy, but police said they only saw one suspect run away.

Officers and K-9 units are searching the area and urge everyone nearby to stay indoors.