CSPD search for robbery suspects near Academy and Woodmen

UPDATE: Police have called off the active search for the suspect. They have the suspects vehicle and are searching it for clues. Police said they are no longer asking that people stay inside. No further information is available at this time. We will update this story once new information is made available.
NEWS 5 ALERT: At least one robbery suspect is on the run in Colorado Springs this morning. Here's a look at the stolen vehicle the suspect took off in. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/8BnBQHxZyE— Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) January 26, 2018
Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen.
Police said the suspect ran to the complex after leading police on a chase and ditching the car they were driving. They said it is unclear at this time if the suspect is armed.
The victim reported that they were robbed by two people at the Loaf n Jug on North Academy, but police said they only saw one suspect run away.
Officers and K-9 units are searching the area and urge everyone nearby to stay indoors.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for at least one robbery suspect in an apartment complex on Academy and Woodmen.
Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters. This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations. It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no". Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...
Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters. This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations. It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no". Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...
The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department. On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women. The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...
The City of Colorado Springs announced a settlement in a 3 year long discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 female police officers against the department. On Jan. 19, the City agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to the officers after a federal judge ruled a one-size fits all fitness exam discriminated against women. The City says the $2,471,350 settlement amount will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the City's excess liability insurance carrier. Plaintiffs' attorneys will rece...
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it has a suspect in custody, who deputies believe was the person who shot and killed Deputy Heath Gumm Wednesday night.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it has a suspect in custody, who deputies believe was the person who shot and killed Deputy Heath Gumm Wednesday night.