Perception of fear in law enforcement not stopping criminal justice students

Despite a perception of fear for police officers, students are still working toward pursuing a career in law enforcement.

"I think acts against police officers happen everyday," Dalton Hostetler, a senior criminal justice major at UCCS said.

"It seems like this becomes almost an everyday thing," Hannah Juniel, a sophomore criminal justice major at UCCS said.

The stark reality is this, Deputy Heath Gumm murdered in the line of duty overnight in Adams County, less than a month after Douglas County Deputy Zachary Parrish was ambushed and killed.

"Again, that's just something that people who are getting into this profession have to realize," Hostetler said.

Hostetler and many of his classmates aren't letting that fear get in the way of their pursuit of the badge.

"I think that only drives me further, I'm not afraid of anything like that," he said. "My primary goal is to give back to the community and make it safer."

Others say, it's a difficult profession that has caused some of their classmates to shy away.

"Nobody wants to go into it because they feel it's too dangerous or people are going to look at me differently or I'm going to be hated so I'd say that yes, there's been a major shift with that," Juniel said.

Criminal justice Professor Joe Caudill tells News 5 while there isn't data to back up a higher rate of violence against police, perception is reality.

"If we can figure out ways to break down that barrier of the uniform and recognize these people as individuals, I think that's beneficial," Caudill said.

And he says despite recent acts of violence, most are going into this to help others.

"They want to serve the community and so that's their motivation and so if they can still see a way to serve their community even though these things are happening, I think we'll be alright," he said.

"Your job is to serve and you have to be strong for others and not let that fear get to you," Hostetler said.

A new U.S. News and World Report released this year shows these students are part of one of the top 25 criminal justice programs in the country at UCCS.