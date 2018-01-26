Disc golf gaining popularity in Pueblo

Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters. This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations. It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no". Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...
The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School created a play called "No One Hears Unless You Scream". The purpose of the performance is to raise awareness and work to prevent suicide.
Despite a perception of fear for those working in law enforcement, students are still working toward pursuing a career in law enforcement. "I think acts against police officers happen everyday," Dalton Hostetler, a senior criminal justice major at UCCS said. "It seems like this becomes almost an everyday thing," Hannah Juniel, a sophomore criminal justice major at UCCS said.
Around 10:30 Tuesday night, Colorado Springs Police responded to a report of a shot fired in the 1100 block of Bell Tower Heights. According to police, a one-year-old child was struck in the legs by an errant bullet. The child was taken to a local hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
