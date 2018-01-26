Quantcast

Disc golf gaining popularity in Pueblo - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Disc golf gaining popularity in Pueblo

Posted: Updated:

Disc golf is taking off in Pueblo, much in thanks to the Steel City Shooters. The club is focused on growing the sport in Pueblo and bettering the course they play on each week.

For more information on the club, watch the video attached to this article. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lawmakers who voted "no" to criminalize squatting change their minds

    Lawmakers who voted "no" to criminalize squatting change their minds

    Thursday, January 25 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-01-26 01:58:48 GMT
    Sen. Dan KaganSen. Dan Kagan

    Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.  This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations.  It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no".  Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...

    Senators unanimously voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.  This was the second hearing for Senate Bill 15 which was drafted as a result of a series of News 5 investigations.  It barely passed during its first hearing Monday with a 3-2 vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sen. Dan Kagan (D-Aurora) initially voted "no".  Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) asked, "Are we going to protect homeowners in...

  • Suicide prevention takes center stage at Pueblo County High School

    Suicide prevention takes center stage at Pueblo County High School

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:59 AM EST2018-01-26 05:59:33 GMT

    The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School created a play called "No One Hears Unless You Scream".  The purpose of the performance is to raise awareness and work to prevent suicide.

    The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School created a play called "No One Hears Unless You Scream".  The purpose of the performance is to raise awareness and work to prevent suicide.

  • Perception of fear in law enforcement not stopping criminal justice students

    Perception of fear in law enforcement not stopping criminal justice students

    Friday, January 26 2018 1:50 AM EST2018-01-26 06:50:13 GMT
    Police procession for Deputy Heath Gumm after he was killed in the line of duty in Adams County on January 24th.Police procession for Deputy Heath Gumm after he was killed in the line of duty in Adams County on January 24th.

    Despite a perception of fear for those working in law enforcement, students are still working toward pursuing a career in law enforcement. "I think acts against police officers happen everyday," Dalton Hostetler, a senior criminal justice major at UCCS said. "It seems like this becomes almost an everyday thing," Hannah Juniel, a sophomore criminal justice major at UCCS said. 

    Despite a perception of fear for those working in law enforcement, students are still working toward pursuing a career in law enforcement. "I think acts against police officers happen everyday," Dalton Hostetler, a senior criminal justice major at UCCS said. "It seems like this becomes almost an everyday thing," Hannah Juniel, a sophomore criminal justice major at UCCS said. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?