City of Pueblo to get new 911 dispatch system, text to 911 feature

It’s a new way to get help in an emergency: texting to 911, something people in Pueblo will soon be able to utilize through the city’s new 911 dispatch system.

Here’s how it works: people can send a text to 911. A dispatcher will receive the message through a pop-up window on their computer and communicate with the person that way.

City of Pueblo Dispatch Manager Laura Wittrup says it’s a tool that could really help someone in a dangerous situation who isn’t able to talk.

She says it could be a “home invasion or they may be hearing impaired or deaf…they would be able to text to 911 instead of having to go into a private relay service which builds in time delays."

Texting to 911 is something Pueblo’s current dispatch system doesn’t support.

"To do that we would've had to do a costly upgrade to the system that we have now."

It’s an upgrade that would’ve cost more than buying a new system, something the city will soon be doing. The new texting feature won’t be the only addition.

"You receive a 911 call, that 911 call will actually populate on a map that's connected to the phone system so we can see where that call is coming from before we ever pick up the line…the company itself will monitor the health and performance of the system remotely, and they can diagnose problems and determine problems before we would ever even notice them on the dispatch floor.”

It’s out with the old and in with the new, a move that many Pueblo residents support.

Glen Ross said, "It's an item that is timely for us to have."

Anne Courtright said, "I guess it just kind of keeps us updated into the modern age so we're doing things in…a new way rather than just staying stuck in the past."

Wittrup says the purchase of the new system was approved by city council earlier this week.

The total cost is $498,000 with the money coming from the city’s telephone charge fund.

Wittrup says the goal is to have the system operational by Memorial Day. The text to 911 feature will take a bit longer. The goal is to have it up and running in a year.