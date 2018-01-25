New ski pass offers access to five ski destinations in Colorado

Skiers and snowboarders will have a new choice in season passes next winter.

The Alterra Mountain Company rolled out the "Ikon Pass" Thursday pairing 12 destinations with the Alterra company and 11 partners.

The pass would give access to five different resorts in Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Steamboat and Winter Park Resort.

It would also have access to Jackson Hole in Wyoming, Mammoth Mountain in California and Big Sky in Montana resort among 15 others located across the U.S. and Canada.

The Ikon Pass gives skiers and riders the opportunity to access nearly 50,000 skiable acres of unique terrain across the continent, with

Alterra has not yet released pricing information or possible restrictions for the pass, which is set to go on sale this spring. In a news release, Alterra said it would provide, "pass privileges that range from full unlimited access to a set number of days that vary by destination."

Ikon Pass by Location

California: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort

Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort

Maine: Sugarloaf, Sunday River

Montana: Big Sky Resort

New Hampshire: Loon Mountain Resort

Utah: Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird

Vermont: Stratton, Killington Resort

West Virginia: Snowshoe

Wyoming: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Ontario, Canada: Blue Mountain

Quebec, Canada: Tremblant

British Columbia: CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures - Access to special benefits to be announced soon