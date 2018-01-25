New ski pass offers access to five ski destinations in Colorado

Skiers and snowboarders will have a new choice in season passes next winter.
The Alterra Mountain Company rolled out the "Ikon Pass" Thursday pairing 12 destinations with the Alterra company and 11 partners.
The pass would give access to five different resorts in Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Steamboat and Winter Park Resort.
It would also have access to Jackson Hole in Wyoming, Mammoth Mountain in California and Big Sky in Montana resort among 15 others located across the U.S. and Canada.
The Ikon Pass gives skiers and riders the opportunity to access nearly 50,000 skiable acres of unique terrain across the continent, with
Alterra has not yet released pricing information or possible restrictions for the pass, which is set to go on sale this spring. In a news release, Alterra said it would provide, "pass privileges that range from full unlimited access to a set number of days that vary by destination."
1 pass. Iconic destinations. Infinite adventure. We’re the #IkonPass. It’s nice to meet you. #WeAreTheMTNs https://t.co/fSnU1qnt9A pic.twitter.com/elepMqV4FB— Ikon Pass (@IkonPass) January 25, 2018
Ikon Pass by Location
California: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort
Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort
Maine: Sugarloaf, Sunday River
Montana: Big Sky Resort
New Hampshire: Loon Mountain Resort
Utah: Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird
Vermont: Stratton, Killington Resort
West Virginia: Snowshoe
Wyoming: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
Ontario, Canada: Blue Mountain
Quebec, Canada: Tremblant
British Columbia: CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures - Access to special benefits to be announced soon
