European cycling adventure company opens new headquarters in Colorado Springs

Haute Route, a fast growing European cycling adventure company, has picked Colorado Springs for its North American headquarters.

The unique business model started in France eight years back. Amateur cyclist signed up to ride the mountain courses for the Tour De France. Haute Route treats the amateur riders like pros. "Haute Route is probably one of the more difficult events you can do as an amateur cyclist," said Haute Route North America’s, Micah Rice.

In 2017, a North America week long ride was introduced, going from Boulder to Colorado Springs. It was so popular, in 2018 there are four rides planned. Expansion, leading to a discussion about opening a North America base. "Should we set a headquarters in Colorado, does California make more sense. In the end it came down to a couple cities in Colorado," said Rice. Colorado Springs was picked.