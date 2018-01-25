European cycling adventure company opens new headquarters in Colorado Springs

Haute Route, a fast growing European cycling adventure company, has picked Colorado Springs for its North American headquarters.
The unique business model started in France eight years back. Amateur cyclist signed up to ride the mountain courses for the Tour De France. Haute Route treats the amateur riders like pros. "Haute Route is probably one of the more difficult events you can do as an amateur cyclist," said Haute Route North America’s, Micah Rice.
In 2017, a North America week long ride was introduced, going from Boulder to Colorado Springs. It was so popular, in 2018 there are four rides planned. Expansion, leading to a discussion about opening a North America base. "Should we set a headquarters in Colorado, does California make more sense. In the end it came down to a couple cities in Colorado," said Rice. Colorado Springs was picked.
An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office is working within a property on South Forty Road west of Woodland Park investigating another illegal marijuana grow.
New today, we've learned that 32-year-old Heath Gumm is the Adams County Sheriff's Deputy was killed last night in the line of duty.
