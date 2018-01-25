Money dispute resolved to keep motorcycle ride in Woodland Park

For decades, thousands of motorcycle riders from across America have gathered in Woodland Park each summer for a group ride in honor of military men and women who've gone missing in action or were taken as prisoners of war. But that POW/MIA Recognition Ride was nearly interrupted this year by a disagreement over money.

Woodland Park City Manager David Buttery explained that City Council needed to trim its budget last year. So, they asked him to charge the organizer of the Recognition Ride for some of the public costs of putting on the parade.

"One of the clear directives was, as we look at different events in the community, seek ways to have those events be self-sufficient."

Woodland Park holds three parades every year; a Christmas Parade, Homecoming Parade, and the Recognition Ride. The Christmas parade is a City-run event, so there was no need to charge themselves any event fees. But Buttery explained that the homecoming parade is run by the school district and the motorcycle run by a private promoter.

"We thought we were being a pretty good neighbor with that," Buttery said. "The uproar this has caused was very sad."

Recognition Ride organizer Jim Wear of Pro Promotions told us the riders who participate all pay an entry fee to help with event costs. For example, Colorado State Patrol charges them to close the highway and provide a trooper escort.

But the City of Woodland Park had never asked for money before. So, Wear said they started a tradition of donating the extra cash they collect to veterans in need.

He said the group gave $3,500 in 2015 to Vets for Vets, a homeless veteran charity based in Colorado Springs. Then last year, they donated $5,000 and joined with the American Legion to remodel the crumbling home of a Marine in Cripple Creek.

Wear wants to continue the charity work and made plans to stage the bikers in the Town of Divide this year as a cost-saving measure.

"We were doing what we had to do to keep that relatively small amount of money that's leftover, about $4,000, to keep that intact as a donation," Wear explained.

Reaction to the move spread quickly on social media. That's when local vet and rider Jim Harris contacted Wear to see if money was the only problem. He told Harris it was. So, Harris put a message on a closed Facebook group seeking donations from local businesses.

"Immediately I had four businessmen come forward," Harris said.

They pledged $3,000, which is more than double the $1,400 that it cost Wear to hold the ride in Woodland Park last year.

Harris said it shows the love and support that people in Woodland Park have for Veterans and for the motorcycle ride.

"There's nothing that makes you feel better than to stand on the street out here on Highway 24 and you get 2,000 motorcycles or more that ride past you in about 30 minutes time," he said.