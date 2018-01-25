Otero County experiencing rise in fentanyl use

Opioid abuse — now laced with fentanyl, a potentially deadly addition — is on the rise in southern Colorado.

An Otero County treatment provider reports 14 percent of its patients were abusing it in the second half of 2017.

"Any time a drug like this gets into a rural area, it's a huge problem, because the chances of overdose and death are really, really high," said Dianne Hayhurst-Vigil, agency substance use disorder director at Crossroads Turning Points, Inc.

The situation might actually be worse, because all the data is self-reported by patients.

Crossroads — which provides treatment and therapy to addicts in several locations, including Otero County — said its patients are mixing fentanyl with other opioids.

"Fentanyl is a much more powerful opioid, so their intoxication symptoms are going to be much stronger. Their chances of overdose increase tremendously," Hayhurst-Vigil said.

The clinic’s 14 percent assessment is likely closer to 40 or 50 percent, according to CEO Leroy Lucero.

Lucero said his clients may not be completely honest when disclosing what drugs they're abusing.

"Fentanyl is most likely on the streets even in Otero County,” Lucero said. “It's probably on every street in the USA as a nation."

Lucero said he doesn’t think that’s a coincidence either, especially in a rural area like Otero County.

"When you get into these communities, and they're lucky to have a swimming pool, a community center... There's just not enough good things for the kids to be doing," Lucero said.

Thus, drug dealers have an ideal place to operate — a market that’s growing in size, and in danger.

"If we stop and reflect on that, that makes the ideal pusher world, because now I know I can sell it in this community, because there's nothing else for them to do," Lucero said.

As for a solution, Lucero said he'd like to see more money from the state legislature. Not as a way of creating new offices and bringing in more providers, but instead focusing on interagency cooperation.

He said he’d like to see mandatory testing for each admitted patient. That way, the provider would immediately know what drugs the patient is really using, rather than relying solely upon the self-reporting process.