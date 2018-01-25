Adams County Sheriff said suspect in custody is suspected of killing deputy

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it has a suspect in custody, who deputies believe was the person who shot and killed Deputy Heath Gumm Wednesday night.
Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh stressed there are two investigations going on, and the search for the other two suspects was not directly involved in the shooting death of Gumm.
McIntosh refused to release the name of the suspect.
"There is nothing more important to me than making sure the person or persons involved in this situation, or particularly the shooting and the killing of one of our deputies, comes to justice," said Sheriff McIntosh.
McIntosh is also not releasing the suspect's picture in order to prevent "jeopardizing" the investigation. He said deputies are still interviewing people who were involved in the incident.
He also asked anyone with information about what happened to come forward and to call the Adams County Sheriff's office at 720-322-1313
McIntosh said Gumm was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot and killed. He did not say where he was shot and would provide more information pending the results of an autopsy.
Gumm's family asked that in lieu of flowers people donate to the Children's Hospital of Colorado.
In kind donations and cards for the family can be delivered to the substation 4201 E 72nd Ave Commerce City, Co 80022. 7a-7p 7 Days a week and the Sheriff’s Headquarters at 332 N 19th Ave Brighton, Co 80601 M-F 8a-5p— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018
An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.
An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office is working within a property on South Forty Road west of Woodland Park investigating another illegal marijuana grow.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office is working within a property on South Forty Road west of Woodland Park investigating another illegal marijuana grow.
New today, we've learned that 32-year-old Heath Gumm is the Adams County Sheriff's Deputy was killed last night in the line of duty.
New today, we've learned that 32-year-old Heath Gumm is the Adams County Sheriff's Deputy was killed last night in the line of duty.