Adams County Sheriff said suspect in custody is suspected of killing deputy

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it has a suspect in custody, who deputies believe was the person who shot and killed Deputy Heath Gumm Wednesday night.

Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh stressed there are two investigations going on, and the search for the other two suspects was not directly involved in the shooting death of Gumm.

McIntosh refused to release the name of the suspect.

"There is nothing more important to me than making sure the person or persons involved in this situation, or particularly the shooting and the killing of one of our deputies, comes to justice," said Sheriff McIntosh.

McIntosh is also not releasing the suspect's picture in order to prevent "jeopardizing" the investigation. He said deputies are still interviewing people who were involved in the incident.

He also asked anyone with information about what happened to come forward and to call the Adams County Sheriff's office at 720-322-1313

McIntosh said Gumm was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot and killed. He did not say where he was shot and would provide more information pending the results of an autopsy.

Gumm's family asked that in lieu of flowers people donate to the Children's Hospital of Colorado.