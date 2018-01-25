Firefighters warn of fires caused by recalled appliances

The Colorado Springs Fire Department issued a warning Thursday after they said a recent house fire in was caused by a recalled oven.

The recalled covered models of G.E. and Hotpoint Electric coil stoves and wall ovens (model # RB5265H), which totaled 28,000 units in the U.S.

Firefighters said the problem is caused by electric shorts in the control panel, which can cause overheating, and possibly, a fire.

"It's important for everyone to register products when they get them." said CSFD Deputy Fire Marshal Kris Cooper. "Most products now come with a mail in card that you send in. the idea of that is you've registered that product with the manufacturer and if there is a recall, you'll be notified.'

