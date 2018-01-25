Two arrested in connection to ATM skimmer at TCF bank location

(Adrian DeJesus Pena-Avilla, left, and Gilbrto Rafeal DeLaTrinidad Vega-Dizette, right)
Colorado Springs Police arrested two men suspected of planting a skimmer on ATM at a TCF Bank location.
Authorities arrested 28-year-old Adrian DeJesus Pena-Avilla and 38-year-old Gilbrto Rafael DeLaTrinidad Vega-Dizzett in connection to the crime.
Police said they tracked down 13 victims who had their information stolen. Police also said they recovered evidence in Michigan that revealed the suspects used stolen debit card numbers to make unauthorized purchases.
Officers said they found evidence of money laundering through purchasing money orders that were cashed in Cuba and Mexico.
