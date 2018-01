Good news for Air Force Athletics following the government shutdown.

The two basketball games with Fresno State that were cancelled last weekend have been rescheduled for Monday of next week.

The Falcon women’s basketball team will play at Fresno State on Monday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. The men’s basketball team will host Fresno State on Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Academy.