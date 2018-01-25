Thursday Evening Weather; Cooler 48 hours ahead

A dry cold front passes through tonight, shaving back temperatures to more seasonable levels Friday and Saturday, only to see them climb right back into the 50s and 60s thereafter. There is no legitimate chance for any precipitation until next Wednesday, and that continues to look scant, at best! So, it may be another 10 days before the rain bucket or snow board are needed.

For The Springs...mostly cloudy tonight and Friday (and a bit breezy), skies will clear up a bit at night for Saturday and Sunday. Lows tonight between 25-29, and highs Friday near 45. Saturday, expect a high near 48F and Sunday about 55F.

For Pueblo...partly cloudy tonight, lows tonight near 25F. Partly sunny for Friday, high near 52F, and Saturday near 54F. Sunday could be as warm as 58F

The Plains...also partly cloudy, lows near 25F. Partly to mostly sunny the next 3 days, highs near 50F Friday, 55F Saturday, and near 60F Sunday.

Woodland Park and vicinity...Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight and Friday, lows tonight in the lower 20s, highs Friday near 40. Mostly sunny both weekend days, highs of about 42 and 45 respectively.