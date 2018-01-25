Suspect in shooting of Adams County Deputy identified

22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing is being held in the Adams County jail on a charge of first degree murder and 2 counts of first degree murder of a peace officer following the shooting of 31-year-old Deputy Heath Gumm on Wednesday night.

Gumm was killed while responding with other officers to an assault south of Thornton. According to the sheriff's office, a suspect ran away and fired at deputies during a foot chase.

Gumm was hit in the chest and died a short time later at the hospital. He started with the sheriff's office in 2012. Governor John Hickenlooper ordered all flags to to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Deputy Gumm.

Law enforcement is still looking for 2 suspects in the case. As a result, 12 schools in the neighborhood around 88th Avenue and Washington Street are closed for the day.

It's been 30 years since an Adams County Deputy has been killed in the line of duty.

The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police along with the Colorado Police Officers Foundation have set up a special PayPal account to accept donations to Deput Gumm's family. If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so here - Deputy Heath Gumm Donation

This is the seventh law enforcement death our nation has seen since the start of 2018. It's the fourth killing by gunfire.

