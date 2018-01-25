Prescribed burns planned on Fort Carson

FILE: Smoke plumes from prescribed burns on Fort Carson property in Dec. 2017.

If you see smoke coming from Fort Carson be aware that crews will be conducting prescribed burns in training areas.

The burning will start today (January 25) and continue until April, depending on weather conditions.

If you have concerns about the burning activities or notice something out of the ordinary, please contact Fort Carson at 719-526-9849.

Additionally, the US Forest Service has started their annual prescribed burns to clear out slash piles on the San Isabel National Forest.

A red flag warning is in effect for portions of our viewing area which may impact if burning activity takes place.

