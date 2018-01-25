Teller County deputies conducting another raid on marijuana grow

Right now, the Teller County Sheriff's Office is on property off South Forty Road west of Woodland Park investigating another illegal marijuana grow. Preliminary information from the sheriff's office states this is a large bust that includes a hash oil extraction lab on site.
According to deputies, the site is part of an unlicensed grow where they seized up to 3 pounds of highly concentrated "shatter" butane hash oil extraction.
One suspect connected to the property was arrested in another state. He's accused of trying to sell the marijuana and related products in other states.
Despite the presence of an illegal operation there's concern that having volatile processing equipment in the dry, heavily forested area could have caused a lot of damage if the equipment malfunctioned and exploded.
Investigators do not believe the persons responsible for this operation are tied to a Cuban cartel, like the operations shut down on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, deputies announced raids on three illegal marijuana grows across the county, believed to be tied to a large criminal organization with ties to Cuba.. More than $1 million in illegal marijuana was seized and six suspects arrested at raids in Divide and Woodland Park.
Authorities said they seized two vehicles, more than 100 plants, hash oil and more than 80 pounds of processed marijuana that was processed and ready to be shipped. Deputies were assisted by the Woodland Park Police Department.
An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.
New today, we've learned that 32-year-old Heath Gumm is the Adams County Sheriff's Deputy was killed last night in the line of duty.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
The Pueblo Police department has placed eight officers on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E 9th St for a "domestic fight involving weapons" Monday night, when police heard several shots in the area.
