Teller County deputies conducting another raid on marijuana grow

Right now, the Teller County Sheriff's Office is on property off South Forty Road west of Woodland Park investigating another illegal marijuana grow. Preliminary information from the sheriff's office states this is a large bust that includes a hash oil extraction lab on site.

According to deputies, the site is part of an unlicensed grow where they seized up to 3 pounds of highly concentrated "shatter" butane hash oil extraction.

One suspect connected to the property was arrested in another state. He's accused of trying to sell the marijuana and related products in other states.

Despite the presence of an illegal operation there's concern that having volatile processing equipment in the dry, heavily forested area could have caused a lot of damage if the equipment malfunctioned and exploded.

Investigators do not believe the persons responsible for this operation are tied to a Cuban cartel, like the operations shut down on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, deputies announced raids on three illegal marijuana grows across the county, believed to be tied to a large criminal organization with ties to Cuba.. More than $1 million in illegal marijuana was seized and six suspects arrested at raids in Divide and Woodland Park.

Authorities said they seized two vehicles, more than 100 plants, hash oil and more than 80 pounds of processed marijuana that was processed and ready to be shipped. Deputies were assisted by the Woodland Park Police Department.