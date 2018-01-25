AFA cadet found not guilty in court martial

A military court-martial has acquitted Cadet 1st Class Steven R. Fox of sexual assault and abusive sexual contact with a not guilty finding at a general court martial Wednesday night.

Fox had been charged with two specifications alleging a violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice, for sexual assault and abusive sexual contact.

The charges related to a single incident involving a civilian/non-military victim at the Academy.

The Uniform Code of Military Justice permits an accused member of the military to choose whether to have a case heard by a panel of officers, or a military judge. In Fox's case, a panel of officers was chosen.

A panel of seven officers listened to testimony, reviewed evidence, and determined that Cadet Fox was not guilty of all charges.

The Academy has said that it is committed to fostering a culture where each person gives and receives dignity and respect.