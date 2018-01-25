AFA cadet found not guilty in court martial

A military court-martial has acquitted Cadet 1st Class Steven R. Fox of sexual assault and abusive sexual contact with a not guilty finding at a general court martial Wednesday night.
Fox had been charged with two specifications alleging a violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice, for sexual assault and abusive sexual contact.
The charges related to a single incident involving a civilian/non-military victim at the Academy.
The Uniform Code of Military Justice permits an accused member of the military to choose whether to have a case heard by a panel of officers, or a military judge. In Fox's case, a panel of officers was chosen.
A panel of seven officers listened to testimony, reviewed evidence, and determined that Cadet Fox was not guilty of all charges.
The Academy has said that it is committed to fostering a culture where each person gives and receives dignity and respect.
An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.
New today, we've learned that 32-year-old Heath Gumm is the Adams County Sheriff's Deputy was killed last night in the line of duty.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
The Pueblo Police department has placed eight officers on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E 9th St for a "domestic fight involving weapons" Monday night, when police heard several shots in the area.
