Mayors around US push back against Trump on sanctuary cities

Several mayors around the country are pushing back on the Trump administration after receiving a letter from the Justice Department regarding sanctuary cities.

The group includes Denver Mayor, Michael Hancock.

In the letter, the DOJ said that 23 local governments, including Denver, would not be awarded new grants under a federal crime fighting program if they can't prove they're abiding by immigration law.

After the letter was sent, a mayor's conference with the President was cancelled.

Several mayors spoke out in regards to the issue. "Mr. President, I want you to hear this clearly. We will not be divided and we will not be intimidated. And if you and congress do their job, you should be able to fix this problem, that's immigration. Because we speak plainly and authentically too, that's pretty plain," said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Mayor Hancock tweeted "...we won't be intimidated." He also said that he won't go to the white house and that he has better things to do than be a part of a photo-op.