Mayors around US push back against Trump on sanctuary cities

Several mayors around the country are pushing back on the Trump administration after receiving a letter from the Justice Department regarding sanctuary cities.
The group includes Denver Mayor, Michael Hancock.
In the letter, the DOJ said that 23 local governments, including Denver, would not be awarded new grants under a federal crime fighting program if they can't prove they're abiding by immigration law.
After the letter was sent, a mayor's conference with the President was cancelled.
Several mayors spoke out in regards to the issue. "Mr. President, I want you to hear this clearly. We will not be divided and we will not be intimidated. And if you and congress do their job, you should be able to fix this problem, that's immigration. Because we speak plainly and authentically too, that's pretty plain," said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.
Mayor Hancock tweeted "...we won't be intimidated." He also said that he won't go to the white house and that he has better things to do than be a part of a photo-op.
Denver doesn’t violate federal law, and we won’t be intimidated. And on the same day he has the audacity to invite mayors to the WH to discuss infrastructure. No, won’t be going to the WH today, better things to do than be part of a photo op for 45 as he threatens cities again.— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) January 24, 2018
An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.
New today, we've learned that 32-year-old Heath Gumm is the Adams County Sheriff's Deputy was killed last night in the line of duty.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
The Pueblo Police department has placed eight officers on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E 9th St for a "domestic fight involving weapons" Monday night, when police heard several shots in the area.
