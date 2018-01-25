Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation.
When asked by reporters late Wednesday about being questioned by Robert Mueller, the president said he's "looking forward to it, actually."
Mueller is investigating Russian election interference and Trump's possible obstruction in the firing of the FBI director. He has been seeking an interview with Trump, but White House officials had not previously confirmed that the president would grant one.
As for timing, Trump said, "I guess they're talking about two or three weeks, but I'd love to do it."
This morning, White House Lawyer Ty Cobb said the President was speaking hurriedly, and only meant that he is willing to meet with the special counsel, not that he will speak in front of a grand jury. He also said that details are still being worked out as to when the meeting might happen.
The President said, as he has repeatedly, that "there's no collusion whatsoever" with the Russians, and he added, "there's no obstruction whatsoever."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.
New today, we've learned that 32-year-old Heath Gumm is the Adams County Sheriff's Deputy was killed last night in the line of duty.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
The Pueblo Police department has placed eight officers on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E 9th St for a "domestic fight involving weapons" Monday night, when police heard several shots in the area.
