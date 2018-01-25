Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation.



When asked by reporters late Wednesday about being questioned by Robert Mueller, the president said he's "looking forward to it, actually."



Mueller is investigating Russian election interference and Trump's possible obstruction in the firing of the FBI director. He has been seeking an interview with Trump, but White House officials had not previously confirmed that the president would grant one.



As for timing, Trump said, "I guess they're talking about two or three weeks, but I'd love to do it."

This morning, White House Lawyer Ty Cobb said the President was speaking hurriedly, and only meant that he is willing to meet with the special counsel, not that he will speak in front of a grand jury. He also said that details are still being worked out as to when the meeting might happen.



The President said, as he has repeatedly, that "there's no collusion whatsoever" with the Russians, and he added, "there's no obstruction whatsoever."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

