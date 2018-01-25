Quantcast

N. Korea hockey players come to South for joint Olympic team

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -

Twelve North Korean female hockey players have crossed the border into South Korea to form the rivals' first-ever Olympic team during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Games.
  
Seoul's Unification Ministry says in a statement the North Korean athletes arrived in the South on Thursday morning along with a coach and two support staff.
  
The North Koreans are to travel on to a southern South Korean training center where they'll be united with their South Korean teammates.
  
The rival Koreas recently agreed to field a single women's hockey team as part of Olympics-related rapprochement deals struck following months of nuclear tensions.
  
The deals include athletes of the two Koreas marching together under a single flag during the Feb. 9 opening ceremony

