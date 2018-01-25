N. Korea hockey players come to South for joint Olympic team

Twelve North Korean female hockey players have crossed the border into South Korea to form the rivals' first-ever Olympic team during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Seoul's Unification Ministry says in a statement the North Korean athletes arrived in the South on Thursday morning along with a coach and two support staff.
The North Koreans are to travel on to a southern South Korean training center where they'll be united with their South Korean teammates.
The rival Koreas recently agreed to field a single women's hockey team as part of Olympics-related rapprochement deals struck following months of nuclear tensions.
The deals include athletes of the two Koreas marching together under a single flag during the Feb. 9 opening ceremony
An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.
An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.
New today, we've learned that 32-year-old Heath Gumm is the Adams County Sheriff's Deputy was killed last night in the line of duty.
New today, we've learned that 32-year-old Heath Gumm is the Adams County Sheriff's Deputy was killed last night in the line of duty.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
The Pueblo Police department has placed eight officers on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E 9th St for a "domestic fight involving weapons" Monday night, when police heard several shots in the area.
The Pueblo Police department has placed eight officers on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E 9th St for a "domestic fight involving weapons" Monday night, when police heard several shots in the area.