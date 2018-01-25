Considering school choice options for your students

It's National School Choice Week, a nationwide push to consider all the options when it comes to your child's education. From public schools to charter schools, even online schools, there are numerous options right here in southern Colorado.



It's never been easier to find the right match for your kids! On the school choice website, it's as easy as typing in your city or zip code here. The interactive map will allow you to see all the nearby events happening this week in your neighborhood including school fairs, tours, home school information sessions and open houses.

Gone are the days when all kids had to attend the school closest to them. Now students have numerous options including charter, magnet, and private schools, not to mention online learning and home schooling. We spoke to one local family who made the decision to home school and they've never looked back!

"It did represent a lot of different kinds of growth," said homeschool student Serena Ankrum. "Not only was I able to excel academically in different arenas, but I was also able to grow a lot closer to my family in mental and emotional ways as well."

National School Choice week is the largest series of education related events in the U.S. With over 32,000 activities happening nationwide and over 500 right here in our great state.

Another great local resource for you is the Parents Challenge website! They're dedicated to making sure parents know the choices they have for their kids, as well as all the possible grants and scholarships. You can log onto parentschallenge.org and download an application.