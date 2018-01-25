First Alert 5 Forecast: Warm And Gusty Winds Prompt Red Flag Warning

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through counties such as southern El Paso, Fremont, Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas, Baca and Powers through 5pm tonight. Gusty afternoon winds and very dry air will come together to prompt these Red Flag Warnings and elevate our fire danger. Please be very careful in those counties if you're doing any activity that could spark a flame.

The better part of the forecast will be the warm and gorgeous air our breezy southwest winds will bring in today! Cloud cover will be the biggest factor into fighting the warm up today but the warm air mass we brought in yesterday and those down slope winds will both work together to send those highs soaring. Colorado Springs will top out at 59 degrees with 60 degrees possible only if we can grab a little bit extra sunshine than what the models are forecasting. Pueblo will have a bit more sun and a better southwest wind, meaning you'll see gorgeous temperatures climbing into the mid 60s.

A cold front will push through late tonight and while we'll actually stay kind of mild for those overnight lows, its the daytime temperatures Friday that will feel much chillier. Highs Friday will drop to 44 in Colorado Springs and 49 in Pueblo with stronger morning and afternoon winds. There are no rain or snow chances through the extended forecast until a small chance of a rain/snow mix next Wednesday into Thursday.