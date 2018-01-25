Suspect in custody for shooting death of Adams County deputy

We've learned that 32-year-old Heath Gumm is the Adams County Sheriff's Deputy was killed last night in the line of duty. Authorities are still looking for two suspects in the case.

22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing is currently in the Adams County Jail on a charge of first degree murder of a peace officer. This information was taken from the arrest records from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, which is public information.

Gumm died from his injuries after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton last night. That neighborhood around 88th Avenue and Washington Street is now no longer under a shelter in place order.

Dozens of law enforcement officers led a procession for Deputy Gumm through Thornton. Community members lined the streets and paid their respects to Deputy Gumm, most with American flags.

The incident began last night before 8 p.m., when deputies responded to an assault call in the neighborhood. The suspect ran away, and during the chase he reportedly fired shots at deputies. Deputy Gumm was hit in the chest and died a short time later at the hospital. He had been with the Adams County Sheriff's Office since 2013.

It's been 30 years since an Adams County Deputy has been killed in the line of duty.

Governor Hickenlooper has ordered flags on all public buildings be lowered to half-staff statewide until sunset on the day of the funeral for Deputy Gumm.

The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police along with the Colorado Police Officers Foundation have set up a special PayPal account to accept donations to Deput Gumm's family. If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so here - Deputy Heath Gumm Donation

This is the seventh law enforcement death our nation has seen since the start of 2018. It's the fourth killing by gunfire.

