Slain Adams County Deputy Identified

New Today,

Law enforcement officers, friends, and family are heartbroken this morning after an Adams County Deputy died from his injuries after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton last night.

We have learned that 32-year-old, Heath Gumm is the Adams County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed last night by a suspect on the run.

His suspected killer has been arrested, but deputies are still looking for two more suspects.

Last night, dozens of law enforcement officers lead a procession for Deputy Gumm through Thornton. Community members lined the streets and paid their respects to Deputy Gumm, most with American flags.

The incident began last night before 8 p.m., when deputies responded to an assault call near 88 and Dawson. The suspect ran away, and during the chase he reportedly fired shots at deputies. Deputy Gumm was hit in the chest and died a short time later at the hospital. He had been with the Adams County Sheriff's Office since 2013.

It's been 30 years since an Adams County Deputy has been killed in the line of duty.

Governor Hickenlooper has ordered flags on all public buildings be lowered to half-staff statewide until sunset on the day of the funeral for Deputy Gumm.

This is the seventh law enforcement death our nation has seen since the start of 2018. It's the fourth killing by gunfire.

