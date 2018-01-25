Mirai Nagasu using old Olympic snub as fuel for 2018 Games

You may not find a more motivated figure skater than Mirai Nagasu.

The American Olympian was left off the 2014 Sochi team, despite finishing 3rd at the 2014 US National Championships.

"I felt like I had done enough to be on the team," Nagasu said. "That wasn't a mistake I wanted to make again and so this time around - to have been in second place comfortably - it was a much better feeling."

Nagasu is one of the three female skaters to represent the US in Korea at the 2018 Games. It will be her second games.

"Representing Team USA is everything to me," she said. "To be one of three ladies in all of the United States going to my second Olympics is everything."