Colorado agencies show outpouring of support for Adams County deputy killed on duty

As the news about the shooting and killing of an Adams County deputy spread throughout the state, many law enforcement agencies and fire departments offered their support and condolences to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Our thoughts are with our blue family to the north. @AdamsCoSheriff— Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) January 25, 2018
Our hearts are broken at CSPD. We grieve for the Deputy and the Deputies Family. @AdamsCoSheriff— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 25, 2018
@AdamsCoSheriff the men and women of the Thornton Police Department have our Brothers and Sisters of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in our thoughts, and our prayers to this fallen hero’s family.— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) January 25, 2018
Our blue hearts are broken for the @AdamsCoSheriff. You have our support, you have our love. ?????? pic.twitter.com/bsaXMIF61e— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 25, 2018
Our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow, but we stand tall and strong with our @AdamsCoSheriff family tonight and always.— CBI (@CBI_Colorado) January 25, 2018
Such sad news from our brothers and sisters in blue in Adams County. We are praying for the family of the fallen deputy and the Sheriff's Office. The Thin Blue Line has lost another link.— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 25, 2018
Our hearts go out to you and our thoughts and prayers will remain with the deputy’s family and all of your staff— Otero County Sheriff (@OteroSheriff) January 25, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with the @AdamsCoSheriff and family tonight— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) January 25, 2018
Prayers to our neighbors and many friends with Adams County Sheriff's Office. May all the deputies and officers BE SAFE during your search. Colorado Law Enforcement Strong!!!— MorganSheriffCO (@MCSheriffCO) January 25, 2018
LPD has @AdamsCoSheriff in our thoughts and prayers tonight— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) January 25, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with @AdamsCoSheriff tonight. #SamePurposeDifferentPatch #BlueFamily ??????— Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) January 25, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured Adams County Sheriff’s deputy and the deputies who are searching for the suspect.— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 25, 2018
An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.
