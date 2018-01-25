CDOT talks future of transportation with Winter Night Club

Hyperloop trains, self-driving cars, and connected vehicles are the future of transportation for Colorado.

It's an important topic for the organization Winter Night Club in Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, the group invited the Colorado Department of Transportation to speak at its meeting.

The focus: the current state of transportation in Colorado and what's in the works.

Winter Night Club Membership Chair Janna Hoiberg said, "The traffic that we have in the community, it's getting worse."

President John Fleming said, "We all want to get back and forth between here and Denver, here and the mountains, here and Castle Rock without sitting in traffic at a deadlock for long periods of time."

As the population of Colorado continues to grow, so do the problems people face on the roads.

CDOT Executive Director Michael Lewis said, "So many hours a day are lost in congestion."

Lewis says lives are also taken.

"We lost 620 people last year on our roads, 620 people."

So the question now is what can be done to make roads safer and more efficient? The answer from CDOT: Hyperloop, self-driving cars, and connected vehicles.

"The idea behind Hyperloop is that you can move people or materials at speeds equivalent to air travel, but on the ground."

Lewis says test tracks are already being developed.

"Theoretically, it could run at airline speeds at 600 or 700 hundred miles an hour."

When it comes to connected and self-driving vehicles, Lewis said, "It is pretty well understood now that the number one cause of crashes is us. We just aren't that good."

If a car hits an icy patch, the car that loses traction could "instantaneously send a message to your car. Your car could react to that and slow down before you as a driver were even aware there was a problem. That's the future of connected vehicles."

It's a future that Lewis says is right around the corner.

"It is pretty clear that within the next even five years we're going to see more deployment of these types of vehicles."

Note: video used in this article provided by Colorado Department of Transportation.

