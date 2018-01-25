D60 parents demand faster tests on potentially hazardous water

District 60 now is now in the process of testing for lead in the drinking water of all of its schools as a precautionary measure.

In a free partnership with the Pueblo Board of Water Works, Pueblo City Schools is testing the drinking in all 31 of their schools.

But some parents worry, it's taking too long.

"It needs to be expedited for the safety of everybody," Sharon Knight, a parent said.

It's an effort sparked by the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. School districts across the country stepping up to make sure their drinking water is free of any toxins.

"We want to do our part to make sure we're providing safe drinking water to all of our youngsters," Dalton Sprouse, a spokesman for Pueblo City Schools said.

District 60 started testing every source of drinking water in their schools back in August as their students went back to school.

"If there's bad chemicals in the water, I don't want them drinking that and I don't see why it should take so long to find out," Knight said.

According to data from the Pueblo Board of Water Works, four of the six schools tested so far had no issues.

But higher levels of lead were found in two kitchen sinks at Morton Elementary School.

Those have been replaced.

Over at Carlile Elementary School, which is more than 100 years old, a kitchen sink was replaced because of high lead levels and four drinking fountains were shut down because of high levels of zinc and cadmium.

"We will absolutely disable that unit immediately and then seek some sort of resolution," Sprouse said. "In some cases, the unit will stay disabled but in other cases, we're able to fix it just by replacing filters and just kind of upgrading some of the internal pieces of the units."

25 schools still need to be tested and some parents like Sharon Knight worry this process is taking too long.

"I love that they're being proactive but knowing that that concern could exist is nothing something we should be dragging our heals about, this is our kids' safety," she said.

But the district says it's testing older schools first because they're at highest risk for lead, since it was commonly used for plumbing in many buildings before the 1980's.

"So if they're in a school that has been refurbished and had a major renovation in the last 20 years, then we may ask their patience," Sprouse said.

Heroes K-8 Academy is next on the list to be tested, the 7th out of 31 schools.

There is no set timeline of when water testing should be done.

For water test results from the completed schools, click here.