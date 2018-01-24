High-speed chase ends In terrifying crash

(KPNX) A high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning ended in a head-on crash in Tempe.
Authorities in Phoenix were in a high-speed pursuit of a red SUV. The chase went across the Valley on I-10. The suspect vehicle got off the freeway in Tempe.
Aerial footage showed police attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver sped off and drove into oncoming traffic before crashing into another vehicle head-on.
The driver of that vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.
The Pueblo Police department has placed eight officers on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E 9th St for a "domestic fight involving weapons" Monday night, when police heard several shots in the area.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
