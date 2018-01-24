Quantcast

High-speed chase ends In terrifying crash

(KPNX) A high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning ended in a head-on crash in Tempe.

Authorities in Phoenix were in a high-speed pursuit of a red SUV. The chase went across the Valley on I-10. The suspect vehicle got off the freeway in Tempe.

Aerial footage showed police attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver sped off and drove into oncoming traffic before crashing into another vehicle head-on.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. 

