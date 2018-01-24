Chiropractor suggests opioid-free solution to pain relief

"This is a very, very, very dangerous drug. Every single person, I think, now knows somebody that's been affected by this."

Iraq War veteran Dr. Ryan Englehardt has seen opioids' effects. Veterans are twice as likely to die from accidental opioid overdose than the general population.

"I personally witnessed individuals coming home that started to manifest suicidal ideations. A couple of them had attempted suicide," said Englehardt, owner and operator of Whole Health Chiropractic in Colorado Springs.

A licensed chiropractor with a Masters Degree in Sports Injury Management and a Bachelors Degree in Dietetics, Engelhardt says a single opioid prescription after a dental procedure opened his eyes.

"I was on the drug for all of three days before quitting it, and then I noticed that I was having those different withdrawal symptoms," Engelhardt said. "So, what's going to happen when an individual that doesn't have three degrees in a health-care-related field -- people that don't have all the experience in health care aren't going to be aware of that -- that are on this for months, years at a time?"

Engelhardt says, in many cases, pain can be mitigated by movement rather than pills.

"You're in pain, so you stop moving. So you're stopped moving, so now your threshold for pain decreases, so now you're moving a little bit less than before. Now you're still in pain. We have to work through that," Engelhardt said. "I have this symptom, I'm going to take this pill that's going to take care of this issue. That really isn't solving the problem, it's masking an issue. And what people really need and what's going to make an actionable difference for people is taking ownership of our health. We are resilient. We are capable of taking care of these things naturally. It's just a matter of recognizing that we're capable of doing it."