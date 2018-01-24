Air Force falls to Utah State 71-49

An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.

An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.

The Pueblo Police department has placed eight officers on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E 9th St for a "domestic fight involving weapons" Monday night, when police heard several shots in the area.

The Pueblo Police department has placed eight officers on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E 9th St for a "domestic fight involving weapons" Monday night, when police heard several shots in the area.

After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.

After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.

The Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it is closing on Feb. 5, 2018.

The Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it is closing on Feb. 5, 2018.

A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.