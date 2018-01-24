Youth Boxing Academy returning to Pueblo

Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
The Pueblo Police department has placed eight officers on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E 9th St for a "domestic fight involving weapons" Monday night, when police heard several shots in the area.
