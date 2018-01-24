Youth Boxing Academy returning to Pueblo

You've probably seen their iconic classic cars around Pueblo.

It's just one of the many ways Pastor Paul Montoya is trying to reach out to Pueblo's youth--especially in some of the rougher areas of town.

"I try to show them there's a better way than gang banging and drugs, and get them off the streets and be a positive member in the community."

Back in 2016, he opened up a Boxing Academy that helped kids say good bye to gangs by packing punches--in a controlled environment.



"It was a good place for kids to go and get out of whatever they were going through," said Daniel Chavez, who signed up for the program when it first started.

But that same year, the building flooded.

"The mold just started creeping up on the walls so we had no access to that building anymore," Montoya recalled.

And to teens like Chavez, it was a significant loss for the community.

"I don't think there's enough resources or enough places for kids to go to get away from whatever they're going through and school or at home," said Chavez.

Out of the blue this month, Montoya received a call from a California woman he had never met before--who said she and her husband had followed his community efforts on facebook for years.

"She said this would be the perfect spot for Pastor Paul Montoya to come and use this for the kids," referring to a church on the corner of 1st and La Crosse Avenue, on the Lower East Side of Pueblo.

So she bought the building and offered to charge Montoya minimal rent, in order to revive the after school and summer time boxing academy.

She has also asked that Montoya hold weekly Sunday services there.

"The parents are going to know where their kids are. And the police will be involved with monitoring activity around here," said Montoya.

Chavez says he's looking forward to returning--this time, as mentor.

"It showed me self respect and dignity--to be yourself and don't be ashamed," he told News5.

"I want to give back to my community and teach kids something they never had before. I think it's very exciting," he added.

Montoya says he will sign the lease on Thursday.

He will be able to start moving into the building on February 15th.