Adams County deputy shot and killed near Thornton

An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.

Officer down, please avoid the area of 88th and Dawson Street. Large perimeter with suspect still at large. Those of you in that area, please seek shelter away from the doors and windows. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018

Authorities have not yet said if there have been any arrests in connection to the shooting.

Deputies are performing active searches in the area around the scene. They urged residents in the area to stay away from doors and windows and to stay inside while the search continues.

The incident happened in the area of 88th Ave. and Dawson Street, a residential area just east of Interstate 25 and about 8 miles north of downtown Denver.

Governor John Hickenlooper released a statement about the shooting Wednesday night, which read:

“Tonight we watched as a community was on edge and a sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a call in Adams County. We are deeply saddened to learn that the deputy has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of the deputy killed. The investigation is ongoing and authorities continue to work to restore calm to the area.”

The shooting comes less than a month after Douglas County deputy Zackari Parrish was shot and killed south of Denver on Dec. 31, 2017.