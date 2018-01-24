Adams County deputy shot and killed near Thornton

An Adams County deputy died from their injuries Wednesday night after being shot in a neighborhood south of Thornton.

Officer down, please avoid the area of 88th and Dawson Street. Large perimeter with suspect still at large. Those of you in that area, please seek shelter away from the doors and windows. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018

Deputies said they responded to an assault around 6:58 Wednesday night, when they searched the area, a man began firing on deputies.

Deputies said one deputy was shot in the chest by a suspect, who was eventually taken into custody. Deputies said the deputy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are still searching for two additional men who were involved in the incident.

They are looking for two additional suspects, two light-skinned black males or dark-skinned Hispanic males. Deputies said the scene is still active, and they encourage anyone with any information about the incident to call 720-322-1313.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the deputy who was killed, nor have they released the name of the suspect who was arrested.

"On behalf of the entire sheriff's office, we are praying for the wife and family of our fallen deputy," said Adams County Deputy Amanda Overton. "Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers as this is a very difficult time for the sheriff's office."

Deputies are performing active searches in the area around the scene. They urged residents in the area to stay away from doors and windows and to stay inside while the search continues.

The incident happened in the area of 88th Ave. and Dawson Street, a residential area just east of Interstate 25 and about 8 miles north of downtown Denver.

Governor John Hickenlooper released a statement about the shooting Wednesday night, which read:

“Tonight we watched as a community was on edge and a sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a call in Adams County. We are deeply saddened to learn that the deputy has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of the deputy killed. The investigation is ongoing and authorities continue to work to restore calm to the area.”

The shooting comes less than a month after Douglas County deputy Zackari Parrish was shot and killed south of Denver on Dec. 31, 2017.