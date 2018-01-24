Committee approves moving Circle Program out of CMHIP

The Colorado Joint Budget Committee agreed on Wednesday to allow the Circle Program to operate outside of the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo.

With the approval, the Circle Program would not operate under the mental hospital, instead 'community-based providers' would provide the program.

There's some uncertainty as to what taking it out of the hospital would look like.

'This is the top of our priority to keep this program existing in Southern Colorado,' said Sen. Leroy Garcia (Pueblo-D), 'it might look a little bit different but we recognize that if the department is looking to change their approach and how they provide these services and there's potential to grow the number to the community and I think we're open to conversations on what that potentially looks like.'

The Department of Human Services made the request to the committee as the mental hospital works to come back from an understaffed hospital.

In June, the state shut down the Circle Program to move the staff from the program to the hospital.

The program has long been praised as a successful way for those recovering from substance abuse and mental illness.

'We want to make sure that the department has a sound solution before we conclude this General Assembly to make sure that Circle was operating the way it was and if not maybe even better,' said Garcia.

The deadline for Garcia to present that bill is this Friday.

With the budget committee's approval, this will go under the budget the legislature will have to vote on during this session.