Quantcast

Planning for 100% renewable energy in Manitou Springs - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Planning for 100% renewable energy in Manitou Springs

Posted: Updated:
MANITOU SPRINGS -

There is an ambitious plan coming together in Manitou Springs with the goal of 100% renewable energy in the town. "We're talking about fossil fuel free for electricity by 2030,” said Manitou Springs resident and renewable energy advocate, Jerry Unruh. Rather than a political promise from elected leaders it is environmentally-minded locals taking action. The more difficult challenge, is taking all energy sources in the mountain town to renewable by 2050.

Is it wishful thinking or a real possibility? Unruh and others in the community are joining together to find a way to make it happen. Manitou's new mayor has given an environmental working group the go ahead to figure out feasibility. "I think he's not sure how we're going to pull it off and quite frankly neither are we,” said Unruh.

Unruh and his wife Diana do come to the table qualified to talk about renewable energy. "We're very pleased to let people know it works,” said Diana. They live in a home with energy fueled by more than 90% by the sun.

Now they are thinking bigger. Changing the whole town of Manitou Springs to renewable energy requires looking at solar, hydro and wind power. The first thing they need more local support. "If citizens don't get involved, we won't make it."

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Airfares at Colorado Springs Airport fall to 20-year low

    Airfares at Colorado Springs Airport fall to 20-year low

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-01-24 05:41:52 GMT

    Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.

    Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.

  • Colorado community colleges to offer 4-year nursing degree

    Colorado community colleges to offer 4-year nursing degree

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-23 19:59:09 GMT

    The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce.  According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees. 

    The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce.  According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees. 

  • Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern closing in Colorado Springs

    Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern closing in Colorado Springs

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 8:28 PM EST2018-01-25 01:28:04 GMT
    The Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it is closing on Feb. 5, 2018.The Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it is closing on Feb. 5, 2018.

    After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.

    After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?