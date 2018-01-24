Planning for 100% renewable energy in Manitou Springs

There is an ambitious plan coming together in Manitou Springs with the goal of 100% renewable energy in the town. "We're talking about fossil fuel free for electricity by 2030,” said Manitou Springs resident and renewable energy advocate, Jerry Unruh. Rather than a political promise from elected leaders it is environmentally-minded locals taking action. The more difficult challenge, is taking all energy sources in the mountain town to renewable by 2050.

Is it wishful thinking or a real possibility? Unruh and others in the community are joining together to find a way to make it happen. Manitou's new mayor has given an environmental working group the go ahead to figure out feasibility. "I think he's not sure how we're going to pull it off and quite frankly neither are we,” said Unruh.

Unruh and his wife Diana do come to the table qualified to talk about renewable energy. "We're very pleased to let people know it works,” said Diana. They live in a home with energy fueled by more than 90% by the sun.

Now they are thinking bigger. Changing the whole town of Manitou Springs to renewable energy requires looking at solar, hydro and wind power. The first thing they need more local support. "If citizens don't get involved, we won't make it."