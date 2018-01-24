Prison growth prompts move to reopen empty prisons

The Colorado Department of Corrections is seeking a $5.4 million supplemental appropriation to reopen the Huerfano County Correctional Center in order to ease projected prison overcrowding.

Colorado is about have more prisoners than it has room for. The Department of Corrections projects that an additional 1,108 inmates will be incarcerated over the next year, pushing the total prison population to 20,900 people.

The increase is prompting lawmakers to look at plans to reopen shuttered prisons to handle the growth. State Senator Larry Crowder spoke at a Joint Budget Committee hearing Tuesday in support of a $5.4 million request to reopen the empty Huerfano Correctional Facility near Walsenburg.

It's a private prison with 250 beds. The DOC plans to lease the building and staff it with state prison guards. The budget committee delayed their supplemental funding request in order to evaluate paying whether paying private prison staff would be more cost-effective.

"We should not wait till the last minute, we cannot afford as a state to wait until there are no beds left," Crowder said.

Colorado is growing thanks to our booming economy, but that growth comes with an increase in criminal arrests. State court data show the prosecutors filed 9,485 more felony cases in 2017 than they did in 2015. That 22 percent increase is putting pressure on the entire criminal justice system, but it's especially noticeable in county jails where a backlog of prisoner transports contributes to jail crowding. Crowder said roughly two percent of all jail inmates in Colorado have already been sentenced are waiting to board the prison bus.

Lawmakers will also consider legislation to reopen the 800 bed Colorado State Penitentiary II in Fremont County. It's been closed since 2012. However, Sen. Crowder said that facility will need to be remodeled before it can accept new inmates.

"It was set up more for an individual holding and what we have to do is convert that to a general population which means renovation plus outside recreation," said Crowder.

In the meantime, he's optimistic the JBC will come through with the needed funding to reopen the Huerfano Correctional Facility by early Spring.