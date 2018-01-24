Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern closing in Colorado Springs

After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.

The restaurant announced it was closing in a news release Wednesday.

The Sunbird first opened in Colorado Springs in 1975 on the top of Rattlesnake hill, overlooking Pikes Peak to the west and Pulpit Rock to the east.

“We want to end on a high note and honor the Sunbird before it takes its last flight. Our guests will have a few more weeks to dine and reminisce with us before we close,” said John Tallichet, President and CEO of Specialty Restaurants Corporation which owns the Sunbird, “We hope you’ll stop by, raise a last glass with us and send the Sunbird off in style!”

The restaurant will be open through through Sunday Feb 4, 2018, it will also have food and drink specials on Saturday and Sunday to commemorate the closing.