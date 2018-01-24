Teller County deputies seize more than $1 million in illegal marijuana

The Teller County Sheriff's Office announced it raided three illegal marijuana grows across the county Wednesday, which it believes to be part of a large criminal organization.
Deputies said they seized more than $1 million in illegal marijuana and arrested six suspects at three raids at two locations in Divide and one in Woodland Park.
Authorities said they seized two vehicles, more than 100 plants, hash oil and more than 80 pounds of processed marijuana that was processed and ready to be shipped.
Deputies said the Teller County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Woodland Park police.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
After 42 years in Colorado Springs, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern announced it will close its doors for good on February 5.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
