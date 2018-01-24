Quantcast

Teller County deputies seize more than $1 million in illegal marijuana

TELLER COUNTY -

The Teller County Sheriff's Office announced it raided three illegal marijuana grows across the county Wednesday, which it believes to be part of a large criminal organization.

Deputies said they seized more than $1 million in illegal marijuana and arrested six suspects at three raids at two locations in Divide and one in Woodland Park. 

Authorities said they seized two vehicles, more than 100 plants, hash oil and more than 80 pounds of processed marijuana that was processed and ready to be shipped.

Deputies said the Teller County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Woodland Park police. 

