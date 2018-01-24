Quantcast

2018 MLB Hall of Fame class announced - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

2018 MLB Hall of Fame class announced

Posted: Updated:

Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.
  
Designated hitter Edgar Martinez came close after a grass-roots campaign to boost him. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, both tainted by the steroids scandal, edged up but again fell far short.
  
Jones and Thome made it 54 players elected in their first year of eligibility by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
  
Jones was an eight-time All-Star third baseman for the Atlanta Braves. Thome hit 612 home runs, putting him eighth on the career list, and played mostly for the Cleveland Indians.
  
Guerrero was elected in his second try. The nine-time All-Star slugger played half his career with the Montreal Expos.
  
Hoffman was chosen in his third year. The former San Diego Padres closer had 601 saves, second all-time to Mariano Rivera's 652.
  
The Hall announced the voting results Wednesday. The four new members will be inducted on July 29 in Cooperstown, New York.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Airfares at Colorado Springs Airport fall to 20-year low

    Airfares at Colorado Springs Airport fall to 20-year low

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-01-24 05:41:52 GMT

    Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.

    Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.

  • Colorado community colleges to offer 4-year nursing degree

    Colorado community colleges to offer 4-year nursing degree

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-23 19:59:09 GMT

    The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce.  According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees. 

    The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce.  According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees. 

  • Bill could allow dental hygienist to perform silver diamine flouride

    Bill could allow dental hygienist to perform silver diamine flouride

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-01-24 02:05:40 GMT
    Dr. Andrew Sperle works on a patient at his office in Colorado SpringsDr. Andrew Sperle works on a patient at his office in Colorado Springs

    A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature.  It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.  

    A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature.  It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?