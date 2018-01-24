Imagination Celebration offers interactive pop-up with people around world

The Imagination Celebration is making it possible for people across Southern Colorado to connect with people across the globe.

The Imagination Celebration is a non profit organization inspired by community engagement and igniting creativity, intellectual curiosity, and collaborative experiences. The celebration is hosting an interactive pop-up installation that connects people of all walks of life with others around the globe.

As part of the celebration, the pop-up offers 35 different portals from all different parts of the world. People can partake in this interactive experience for free, and connect with people from the other side of the world as if they were in the same room.

Users say it's like walking right into the internet. The portal is located right outside of the north entrance of the Citadel Mall in a converted storage bin, with a big screen to give users a one-on-one experience.

"The room looks similar on the other side of the screen. At points in the conversation, you forget there's actually a screen between you, so we were like, well, can I give you a hug?...or shake you're ...so, it's amazing,'' said user Stephany Rose Spaulding.

The Imagination Celebration program "celebrates lifelong learning and engages the community with the innovation, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Pikes Peak region."

The Colorado Springs portal will be moving around the Pikes Peak region over the month, click on the link and scroll to the bottom of the page to see where you can visit next.