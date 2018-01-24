The Olympian Next Door: Michelle Dusserre

Michelle Dusserre Farrell won a silver medal for Team USA gymnastics in the 1984 Olympic Games.

"I made the team and having been born and raised in Southern California, performing at the games in Los Angeles was a dream come true," Dusserre Farrell said.

Dusserre Farrell met her husband traveling to Barcelona in 1992 while working on research for NBC and the Olympics.

They moved to Colorado Springs when Matt Farrell got a marketing job for USA Swimming.

"Following her career and what it means, what she has accomplished, is so motivating for us," Matt Farrell said.

They raised two daughters in Olympic City U.S.A.

Zoe Farrell is a freshman in high school. She plays soccer and the saxophone.

"It's just really cool to watch old videos and see the silver medal and see what the Olympics are today and what it was back then," Zoe Farrell said.

Oldest daughter Abby Farrell is a freshman in college. She was born with spinabifida, inspiring her mom to help fund and build Swing High. It's a universally accessible playground at Memorial Park.

It took four years to make happen and was a labor of love.

Former colleague Aimee Cox helped write the grant for the park.

"She did not stop. She persisted to find additional funding. She went to outside networks to find other resources and athletes to help fund it," Cox Said.

Abby Farrell is on the wheelchair basketball team in school and Dusserre Farrell believes the park played a role in her future accomplishments.

"I think that was, for her, setting the stage for what was to come, which was to start playing sports, and have dreams of playing college wheelchair basketball, which she is doing now," Dusserre Farrell said.

She believes her silver medal was just the precursor to an even bigger accomplishment: making the park a reality in Colorado Springs. She hopes it inspires all kids to 'Swing High.'